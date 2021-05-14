Menu
Planned burns will take place in the Gladstone region this weekend.
Smoke warning: Weekend burns planned in Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
14th May 2021 3:54 PM
Planned burns will take place this weekend across the Gladstone region.

Gladstone Regional Council advised the Rural Fire Service would conduct burns on the weekends of May 15-16 and May 22-23.

Smoke may be seen in the Mount Biondello area next to Tondoon Botanic Gardens and areas near Benaraby this weekend.

Further planned burns will take place on May 22-23 within council controlled reserves located on Marrawing Road and Jono Porter Drive at Benaraby, with nearby landholders already notified.

Planned burns will only go ahead pending favourable weather conditions.

Motorists driving near these areas are asked to proceed with caution, while residents and visitors are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if they suffer from respiratory conditions.

Planned fuel reduction burns reduce forest fuels which lower the incidences of wildfire and help to support biodiversity.

Please call the council on 4970 0700 if you require further information

