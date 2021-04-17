Menu
Planned burn to take place at Goodedulla National Park.
Smoke warning: Planned burn to take place next week

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th Apr 2021 9:41 AM
Rockhampton residents are being warned to close their windows and doors with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships conducting planned ground and aerial burning within Goodedulla National Park.

This operation is scheduled from Monday 19 April 2021, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

 As a result, smoke may be seen in the Goodedulla and Glenroy areas.

 Smoke may be visible in these areas over several days as fire moves around within containment lines.

The aim of this burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

 This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

 Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists in smoke affected areas drive safely to the conditions.

 Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness. For more information, please call Rockhampton office of QPWS on (07) 4936 0570

