Smoke from a previous controlled burn at Gladstone.
News

Smoke warning issued for Gladstone from forest burns

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
11th Apr 2021 4:07 PM
Smoke could impact the Beecher, Kirkwood and Mount Maurice areas as well as greater Gladstone from Monday, with controlled burns planned by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

The Department of Environment and Science advised of the ground burning within the Mount Maurice State Forest.

“Operations are planned from Monday April 12, 2021, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction conservation management program for parks and forests,” the DES said in a statement.

“As a result, smoke may be seen in the Mount Maurice, Beecher and Kirkwood areas.

“Smoke may be visible in these areas over several days as the fire is staged progressively.”

Rural Fire Service Queensland and QPWS Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service on scene at a previous controlled burn. Picture: Sharyn O'Neill
The burns are being conducted to reduce the severity of bushfires and promote natural regrowth.

“The aim of this burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas,” the DES said.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.”

Motorists and people with respiratory conditions are advised to be cautious.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists in smoke affected areas drive safely to the conditions,” the DES said.

“Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.”

For more information, call QPWS Rockhampton on 4936 0570.

beecher conservation controlled burns gladstone gladstone observer hazard reduction burns kirkwood mount maurice mount mauricesmoke queensland parks and wildlife service smoke haze smoke warning
Gladstone Observer

