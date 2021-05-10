Smoke warning: Hazard reduction burns to commence

PREPARATIONS CONTINUE: Gladstone's fire crews are busy conducting backburning ahead of the new fire season.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partners has issued a smoke warning to residents of several localities in the Gladstone region.

The QPWS & P will be conducting planned burning within Mount Maurice State Forest from Monday (May 10), weather permitting.

The burn is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Burua, Wurdong Heights and Beecher areas over coming days.

The aim of this burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists in smoke affected

areas drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, please call Rockhampton office of QPWS on (07) 4936 0570

