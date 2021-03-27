Smoke to impact Beecher, Yeppoon as hazard burns continue
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise that as a result of hazard reduction burns in the Beecher and Mt Stowe State Forests, a lot of smoke is blowing towards Yeppoon and Rockhampton.
There is no threat to property at this time.
Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.
Motorists should drive with caution if residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.