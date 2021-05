A planned burn in the Gladstone region has caused smokey and hazy conditions on Friday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

A planned burn in Mount Maurice State Forest has produced a lot of smoke across Gladstone on Friday afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a warning to residents after a planned burn caused smoke and hazy conditions.

Residents are urged to take care on the roads and shut doors and windows if they suffer from a respiratory health condition.

If you or your property is threatened, please call triple-0.