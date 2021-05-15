Menu
Smoke on Biondello as crews conduct a controlled burn. Picture: Brendan Luker
Smoke from planned burn to impact residents

Eilish Massie
15th May 2021 12:33 PM
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are conducting hazard reduction burns in Mount Biondello this afternoon.

Crews will be operating in the vicinity of Glenlyon Road and Dalrymple Drive.

As a result, the surrounding suburbs may be impacted by smoke over the coming days.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

