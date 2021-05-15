Smoke from planned burn to impact residents
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are conducting hazard reduction burns in Mount Biondello this afternoon.
Crews will be operating in the vicinity of Glenlyon Road and Dalrymple Drive.
As a result, the surrounding suburbs may be impacted by smoke over the coming days.
Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.
If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.