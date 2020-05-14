Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLANNED BURN: There are plans for Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers to conduct back burning at Curtis Island National Park this weekend.
PLANNED BURN: There are plans for Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers to conduct back burning at Curtis Island National Park this weekend.
News

Smoke from planned burn to impact on parts of CQ

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
14th May 2020 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING on the front foot to reduce the severity of CQ’s bushfires, the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has announced plans to conduct a burn within the Curtis Island National Park, near Gladstone.

Weather permitting, QPWS said the planned burn for Saturday, May 16 – was part of its annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in Raglan, Marmor, Emu Park and surrounding areas.

“The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas,” QPWS spokesperson said.

BURNING EDUCATION: After Victor Steffensen, left, presented a traditional mosaic burn workshop on Rio Tinto land in Gladstone, to a group including the Bundaberg Sea Ranger, Caring For Country Ranger and Gladstone Sea Ranger teams, QPWS staff, and members of the Rural Fire Service, they are putting the training to work at Curtis Island this weekend.
BURNING EDUCATION: After Victor Steffensen, left, presented a traditional mosaic burn workshop on Rio Tinto land in Gladstone, to a group including the Bundaberg Sea Ranger, Caring For Country Ranger and Gladstone Sea Ranger teams, QPWS staff, and members of the Rural Fire Service, they are putting the training to work at Curtis Island this weekend.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.”

For more information, please call Gladstone office of QPWS on 07 4971 6500.

burn off curtis island hazard mitigation hazard reduction burn queensland parks and wildlife service tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 7 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 7 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 14.

        • 14th May 2020 9:30 AM
        Woman and teen in hospital after two-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Woman and teen in hospital after two-vehicle crash

        News A WOMAN in her 20s and a male teenager was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle...

        Big tracts of land opened near Gladstone for gas exploration

        premium_icon Big tracts of land opened near Gladstone for gas exploration

        News Move has the potential to deliver millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to the...

        Commercial fisher ‘ignorantly’ entered prohibited GBR zone

        premium_icon Commercial fisher ‘ignorantly’ entered prohibited GBR zone

        Crime The court heard the Gold Coast fisherman only came to the area once a year.