Smoke blankets Gladstone region

IF YOU can see and smell smoke across the Gladstone region, don’t fret – there are no serious bushfires in the area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the smoke was being generated by two fires, one on Facing Island and the other at Cedar Vale.

“There is a hazard-reduction burn being conducted on Facing Island,” he said.

“We have had a call from the local QFES to say the smoke is blowing across the city.”

A north-easterly breeze gusting to more than 20 km/h is fanning the fire and spreading the smoke across Gladstone Central, South Gladstone and Toolooa.

“This is a permitted burn and we have had crews on site,” the spokesman said.

The fire at Cedar Vale is being attended by the Cedar Vale Rural Fire Brigade.