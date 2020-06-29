Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services generic
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services generic QFES
News

Smoke blanketing Yarwun from hazard reduction burn

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jun 2020 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SMOKE blanketing the Yarwun region and some Gladstone suburbs is coming from a hazard reduction burn at Yarwun.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a bushfire alert at 2.05pm to notify nearby residents.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was not threatening properties and burning within containment lines.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Reid Road and Mount Miller Road, Yarwun," the spokeswoman said.

"This fire broke out earlier today and is burning within containment lines."

The smoke could hang around until tomorrow morning.

"Yarwun and nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately."

gladstone fire qfes yarwun fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Winners of GPC scholarships revealed

        premium_icon NAMED: Winners of GPC scholarships revealed

        News Students are celebrating after receiving a university scholarship with the help of Gladstone Ports Corporation.

        All the action from Benaraby Dragway’s Come and Try Day

        premium_icon All the action from Benaraby Dragway’s Come and Try Day

        News “Everyone says they are keen to get the season back on track.”

        ‘Educational and fun’: Dam Open Day goes digital

        premium_icon ‘Educational and fun’: Dam Open Day goes digital

        News Central Queenslanders can find out all about one of the region’s most important...

        'Lucky we got the kids out': Shock as home goes up in flames

        premium_icon 'Lucky we got the kids out': Shock as home goes up in flames

        News Three fire crews responded to the call earlier this morning.