Smoke blanketing Yarwun from hazard reduction burn

SMOKE blanketing the Yarwun region and some Gladstone suburbs is coming from a hazard reduction burn at Yarwun.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a bushfire alert at 2.05pm to notify nearby residents.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was not threatening properties and burning within containment lines.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Reid Road and Mount Miller Road, Yarwun," the spokeswoman said.

"This fire broke out earlier today and is burning within containment lines."

The smoke could hang around until tomorrow morning.

"Yarwun and nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately."