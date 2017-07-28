Smoke and fire along main road, commuters warned to take caution

RURAL fire brigades have warned people travelling along Tanby Rd today to take caution in light of the backburning the area is undergoing.

Heavy smoke is expected to reduce drivers' vision along the road and commuters are advised traffic restrictions could be put in place in the area.

"Smoke will be blowing in that area for most of the day, so people really need to be careful ... but should't be alarmed," a QFES spokesman said.

No properties are under threat and the backburning is a proactive method to stop future fires from spreading.

"We started putting these containment lines in yesterday and are now just continuing making sure a fire can't cross the line," the spokesman said.

Yesterday's backburning was prompted by a grass fire on a property along Tanby Rd.

Fireys received the call about 8.05am on Thursday and had successfully contained the 20 metre blaze by 1.30pm.

"The flames were about 1.5 metres high," the spokesman said.

Fire units then proceeded to put containment lines in by backburning the area.

"No properties were under threat but we stayed on scene until 6pm, burning the lines safely to stop any chance of a reignited fire crossing over and spreading."

Rural fireys have restarted this same process this morning and are expected to be at Tanby Rd for most of the day.