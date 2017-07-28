25°
News

Smoke and fire along main road, commuters warned to take caution

Sarah Steger
| 28th Jul 2017 8:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RURAL fire brigades have warned people travelling along Tanby Rd today to take caution in light of the backburning the area is undergoing.

Heavy smoke is expected to reduce drivers' vision along the road and commuters are advised traffic restrictions could be put in place in the area.

"Smoke will be blowing in that area for most of the day, so people really need to be careful ... but should't be alarmed," a QFES spokesman said.

MORE | News

>> Man suffers burns to face in explosion at Clinton

>> Missing man's car found, unidentified body inside

No properties are under threat and the backburning is a proactive method to stop future fires from spreading.

"We started putting these containment lines in yesterday and are now just continuing making sure a fire can't cross the line," the spokesman said.

Yesterday's backburning was prompted by a grass fire on a property along Tanby Rd.

Fireys received the call about 8.05am on Thursday and had successfully contained the 20 metre blaze by 1.30pm.

"The flames were about 1.5 metres high," the spokesman said.

Fire units then proceeded to put containment lines in by backburning the area.

"No properties were under threat but we stayed on scene until 6pm, burning the lines safely to stop any chance of a reignited fire crossing over and spreading."

Rural fireys have restarted this same process this morning and are expected to be at Tanby Rd for most of the day.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  backburning fire qfes tanby

UPDATE: Burn victim airlifted out, explosion being investigated

UPDATE: Burn victim airlifted out, explosion being...

Today police will investigate the cause of the explosion at the home

VIDEO: Missing man's car found, unidentified body inside

The missing car was found by police divers last night.

Police are conducting scientific tests on the body inside the car.

Proposed Federal Government cuts to Medicare could hit Flynn hard

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd supports after-hour care funded by Medicare for "true emergencies”.

More than 10,000 patients in Flynn could be affected by budget cuts.

Police called after woman seen chewing own tongue in carpark

Police in operation Unite. Policeman walks the street. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A number of witnesses called the police after seeing her in the car

Local Partners

Junior rugby club promotes healthy living with Technicolour Fun Run

The event aims to raise $10,000 towards building a multi-purpose community centre in Bunting Park.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Community Donations beneficiaries announced, over $100k approved

LAND AHOY: Maritime Museum life member Errol Page and Ced Janson aboard the HMAS Gladstone. The Maritime Museum has been awarded funds by Council.

Council announces funds for local organisations.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves and alliances.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

A HOME TO CALL HOME&#39;

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Occasionally you come across a home that is perfect, one that ticks all the boxes and when you inspect this spacious home you may well feel 'this is the one'. The...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

Absolute Surprise Package - Must See!

70 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS INVITED

Anyone looking for an immaculate home that is geared up for entertaining? Well from the moment you set foot on the front lawn of this property you will be able to...

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

2/8 Roseberry Street, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

Exceptional Value For Money..!

8A & 8B Robertson Close, New Auckland 4680

House 6 2 2 Offers Around...

I am delighted to introduce 8A & 8B Robertson Close to the market as I am sure that there are plenty of astute buyers out there looking to secure a property and...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $307,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

SOLID LOWSET BRICK - PERFECT LOCATION!

10 Hoskyn Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

An older variety, but a goodie! Solid and low set brick, this home located in a cul de sac off Keppel Avenue and has just come onto the market. Location is...

STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD WITH THIS JEWEL IN VANTAGE!

5 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are after a 4 bed, 2 bath, modern home but are sick of looking at properties that are all alike, this is the house for you! Beautifully designed to suit...

AUCTION: Childcare building for sale in Boyne Island

The property has a 10-year lease to Affinity Education Group to 2024.

Commercial property selling in Boyne Island

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction