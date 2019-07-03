Smiles all round as dental clinic changes hands

SAY CHEESE: Dr Carmel McErlain, co-owner Andrew Young, co-owner and practice manager Sue Young, Jade McErlain and Dr PJ Sobhanian at Sunvalley Dental. The Youngs have taken ownership from Dr Sobhanian, who will still work at the clinic.

SAY CHEESE: Dr Carmel McErlain, co-owner Andrew Young, co-owner and practice manager Sue Young, Jade McErlain and Dr PJ Sobhanian at Sunvalley Dental. The Youngs have taken ownership from Dr Sobhanian, who will still work at the clinic. Matt Harris

SUNVALLEY Dental is changing hands but patients should expect the same friendly pearly white smiles when they next visit.

Husband and wife team Andrew and Sue Young took charge of the clinic on Wednesday after Dr PJ Sobhanian handed over the reins.

Dr Sobhanian will still work at the dentistry alongside Dr Carmel McErlain but decided to step aside in order to have more 'me' time.

"Sue and Andrew approached me to discuss the possibility of handing over the reins,” Dr Sobhanian said.

"I thought about it and it was a good opportunity to spend more time with my family, focus on my health and clinical work without having to worry about the admin side of things.

"Sue brings a wealth of experience - about 20 years of practice management experience - and that's going to help us grow, be bigger and better and provide an even better patient experience.

"It's the right fit. I'll be able to come straight into clinic and not have to think about anything else because Sue will do all that great work for us.”

Dr Sobhanian said there would be no changes to the current patients he was seeing.

Mr Young said after 20 years of growing other people's businesses it was time for Sue to grow theirs.

"It was an opportunity to knock on PJ's door and be part of a team who provides local dentistry to benefit everyone in the community and provide an improvement in service,” Mr Young said. "It's already been a great service but hopefully we can improve it again.”

Mr Young said to "stay tuned” for future improvements to the clinic.

"We want to build on what's currently here and provide a great service to the community,” he said.