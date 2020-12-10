Menu
A Gladstone woman has been released on parole after assaulting a police officer.
Crime

Smell explains why woman wouldn’t let police in

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 4:30 PM
THE strong smell coming from Katrina Marie Hill’s home made it obvious why she didn’t want police to come inside.

Police were called to a disturbance at her New Auckland address and informed Hill why they were there.

She became agitated, grabbed an officer on the arm and obstructed him from opening the door.

She grabbed his arm to pull it away from the door and was subsequently arrested and handcuffed.

Hill screamed “f--- off” and “motherf---ers” continuously causing neighbours to come out of their homes.

Upon entry police could smell marijuana. They found 1.7g of marijuana and an electric grinder with marijuana residue.

Hill pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 4 to assaulting police, obstructing police, public nuisance, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence.

At the time of the offending, Hill was subject to a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the 39-year-old mother of four was currently working in the retail industry.

He asked the court to consider immediate parole for his client.

Hill was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment and her five-month suspended sentence was activated to run accumulatively – a total of eight months.

She was released on immediate parole.

