'Smart parking' coming to Gladstone CBD?

"SMART parking" in Gladstone's city centre may be the key to solving people's frustration with a perceived lack of spaces.

Gladstone Regional Council is applying for funding to install sensors on the road and free wi-fi in the city centre.

The technology uses magnetic sensors which are installed in each parking bay by cutting out a section in the road. The information is eventually relayed to a smart phone app in real time, to direct people to spaces in the city centre that are vacant.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it was an innovative and exciting idea which could help address people's parking concerns.

"The idea is to show people where the parking is, because I know people get frustrated, they drive up the main street and they don't think there's any parks, but in fact there is," he said.

Cr Burnett said the free wi-fi could only be a good thing for the area.

"It's good for cruise ship visitors, locals and others too," he said.

"The wi-fi is the first part to allow the smart parking to happen."

Cr Burnett said the potential parking changes and free wi-fi could only benefit the city centre which has drawn criticism about the look of Goondoon St this week.

Besides the benefit of helping people find a park, the technology can be used to notify parking inspectors when time limits have been exceeded, according to a council report.

Cr Burnett said the council also decided at their works and traffic committee meeting to assign money to install more signs telling people where there was parking.

"It will tell you where vacant car parks are, so it might say entertainment centre car park, 20 available," he said.

The technology is expensive, upwards of $100,000 and that's why the council needs funding from the Federal Government.

Cr Burnett said the council was only really interested in implementing the technology if they received funding.

Cottesloe, a beach-side suburb of Perth, was used as a case study of the technology by the council.

The council said it reduced complaints about inadequate parking and encouraged some motorists to walk a little further to get to where they wanted.