Smart Farming grant deadline fast approaching

SMART FARMING: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (left) with Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Luke Hartsuyker and farmers benefiting from the Smart Farming Partnerships program. Contributed

APPLICATIONS for the latest round of the Federal Government's Smart Farming Partnerships grant are about to close.

The grants can range from $250,000 to $4 million and are funded by the $1 billion National Landcare Program.

They are available to farming, fishing and forestry organisations willing to work together to develop, trial and implement new and innovative sustainable agriculture practices.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker, recently visited Central Queensland farms benefiting from the program with Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

"Minister Hartsuyker will be touring the region again in early 2018 and I hope we can visit and meet personally with some of the successful applicants," Mr O'Dowd said.

Applications for this round of funding will close on December 21 at 2pm.

More information is available at www.nrm.gov.au or by contacting Mr O'Dowd's Gladstone electoral office on (07) 4972 5465.