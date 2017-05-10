Smart bank officially opens new doors

NEW ANZ OPENING: Branch manager Ryan Crawford and the team in the new centre.

ANZ has relocated its Gladstone branch from Goondoon St to Herbert St - and it says the shift is a particularly smart move.

The new branch features Smart ATMs, tablets, and wi-fi, as well as roaming "navigators” who will greet you when you come through the door.

Branch manager Ryan Crawford said the move had been 12 months in the making.

"There's been a lot of hard work done behind the scenes,” he said. "It's going to make things a lot easier for our customers.”

The branch will employ about seven or eight staff, including service consultants, personal bankers and specialists such as financial planners who will visit the branch from time to time.

"(With) the ease of access and the technology we have at the branch... it's going to be a huge success,” Ryan said.

Gladstone Region councillor Cindi Bush officially opened the new branch this morning, calling it "fantastic” and "very advanced”.

"For (ANZ) to take a risk in a regional centre, we're absolutely delighted that (they're) showing confidence in us,” Cr Bush said.