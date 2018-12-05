Menu
LOOKING FORWARD: Ham winner Anthony Warwick's motto in life is: 'You have got to be positive.'
Small win is huge morale boost for competition winner

Noor Gillani
5th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
ANTHONY Austin Warwick may not have had the easiest life in the past few years, but winning a competition held by The Observer has shone a light on the Gladstone man's enthusiasm for life.

Mr Warwick was forced to retire from his Caltex job about 12 months ago, four years after a diagnosis of face and neck cancer.

He recently won a leg of ham in The Observer's 12 Hams of Christmas competition and said the "pick-up just before Christmas” was a needed morale boost.

"I've been getting treatment for the last five years and haven't been able to do much so it was good to get a lift, very good,” Mr Warwick said.

"I don't often enter competitions but because I'm home now getting treatment I took the time to fill it out and it was worth it.”

Mr Warwick receives regular treatment from Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital and said he believed his condition was improving.

"I seem to have got on top of it at the moment so it's going pretty well,” he said.

"They keep an eye on it down there and I send profiles down to them all the time, they've got some brilliant doctors and nurses.

"It knocks you around a bit ... but they're doing everything they can.

"All you've got to do is have faith, I've got five granddaughters I have got to stay around for.”

He said the competition win gave him hope for the future.

"You're cruising along and you get something like this and you think 'oh my god, things might be turning',” he said.

"My luck has got to change some time ... I might take a Lotto ticket now.”

Mr Warwick said he would save the ham for a Christmas feast with family.

