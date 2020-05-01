'Small victory': No active cases of COVID-19 in CQ

There are no active cases of coronavirus in CQ, but MP Glenn Butcher advises residents not to let up with social distancing.

THERE are no known active cases of coronavirus in Central Queensland, the State Government has confirmed.

A total of eight cases have been confirmed in the district throughout the pandemic, and today Queensland Health said all patients had recovered.

It comes as some coronavirus measures are relaxed with national parks reopening and picnics and recreational boating allowed.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the milestone was a "small victory" and reiterated the need to continue abiding by social distancing restrictions.

"Please over this long weekend continue your social distancing and don't gather in groups with your friends," he said.

Activities are restricted to members of the same household or one other person.

Mr Butcher said that if cases continued to drop and people did the right thing, more measures designed to stop the virus spreading would likely ease.

"This is the first step to allowing more relaxation of these restrictions," he said.

Across the state there have been 1033 confirmed cases with 948 recovered.

Currently, 11 of the 79 active confirmed cases are in hospital, with four of those in intensive care. The remainder of active cases are currently recovering at home.

Queensland Health's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said that 972 of the 1033 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

A total of 111,017 tests have been undertaken in Queensland and the criteria has been expanded so anyone with a fever or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.