Tannum Sands Hotel hosted the Tannum Sands pink tutu event.
Tannum Sands Hotel hosted the Tannum Sands pink tutu event.
News

Small town, big heart: Tannum surprises Aussie great

Matt Taylor
by
22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
ALANA McMullen didn't expect actor Samuel Johnson to ever visit Tannum Sands, but now he has it's a moment she will never forget.

The Gold Logie award winner dropped by at Tannum Sands Hotel on Saturday night where Alana was holding the Great CQ Tutu Salute to raise money for cancer research.

Coincidentally, the event fell on the seventh anniversary of the passing of Alana's husband, who died from bowel cancer.

When she first messaged the Love Your Sister FaceBook page, Samuel's charity page, Alana didn't expect to get a response.

"Cancer has no colour, we just want a cure for all cancers so we wanted to support him to come here and help raise $10 million for cancer research,” she said.

"It feels amazing just because there's a lot of ladies here from Gladstone cancer support sisters and they're the people I keep thinking about the most.

"My family has been through our cancer journey and it's life changing ... so I'm really excited for those guys to be able to talk to him and connect with him.”

The evening was attended by about 200 people, with some even lining the streets to wave at Samuel's convoy as he arrived.

He is currently on a national tour in search of the 10 millionth dollar he promised to raise in the name of his late sister Connie, having campaigned at over 800 community events so far.

Samuel said the turnout at the Tannum Sands event "knocked his socks off”.

"We've been blessed with great attendances across Queensland but this was next level (which) is very humbling,” he said.

"I'm not an ambassador and I'm not just there for the big moments in the city when the cameras are rolling.

"I'm where I need to be face to face with the families I'm fighting to protect, and besides, smaller towns have the biggest hearts, so it's a no-brainer.”

See photos from the event on page 16 and online at gladstoneobserver.com.au.

