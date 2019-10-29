Small Tannum gallery doing big things for local artists

Shannon Wright, Michelle Todd and Megan Spencer-Paul at Ocean Breeze Gallery – a small gallery doing big things at Tannum Sands.

THEY might be a small but Ocean Breeze Gallery is doing big things at Tannum.

The Ocean St business is about to enter its sixth year and in June become an incorporated entity, seeing them break away from the umbrella of the Boyne Tannum Arts Business & Community Association.

Seven of its members – Michelle Todd, Julie Andrews, Carolyne Thornton, Christine Holden, Margaret Worthington, Rosemary Anderson and Megan Spencer-Paul – all entered work in the recent Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

Ms Anderson and Ms Spencer-Paul both won awards.

From humble beginnings selling art at BAM to opening a shop front, Ocean Breeze Gallery has come a long way since 2014.

Shannon Wright is one of the gallery’s founding members and said the place still inspires her today.

“It’s a place where you can display and sell your work and it keeps you interested,” Ms Wright said.

“I like to make things, but if I didn’t have (the gallery) to display them, I’d probably put that lower on my priority list and not do those things I love.

“That’s my personal connection to the gallery – there’s plenty of actual artists as well.”

Being connected to the community is a big thing for the gallery.

“We are a community and pay-for-space gallery. Each section of the gallery is controlled by a local artist who pay to display their work for three months at a time,” she said.

“When you walk in you’re seeing the work of about 20 local artists.”

Ms Wright said the gallery often acts as a stepping stone for local artists.

“It gives people a platform to then see how other people operate,” she said.

“They get to meet other artists and like-minded people and then they can get into different markets and galleries.”

The gallery is located at 27 Ocean St, Tannum Sands and is open 10am-2pm Thursday to Sunday.