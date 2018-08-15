Menu
PRESENT AND ACCOUNTED FOR: Ubobo State School principal Jason Manttan (left) with Vhlilly, Layla, Byron, Henry, Aislynn, Sophie, Thomas, Lydia and Madyson.
Small rural school powering towards attendance record

Andrew Thorpe
by
15th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

THE students at Ubobo State School are on a roll.

The small primary school in the Boyne Valley yesterday achieved its 74th day of perfect attendance, with none of its nine students marked absent.

Having already celebrated a 100 per cent attendance rate for all of Term 2, the school will hit 100 days of perfect attendance if the trend continues until school camp next month.

Principal Jason Manttan said the school community, including families and supporters, were aware of the streak and had embraced the effort.

"The parents have been fantastic. .. a range of people have got on board with this," he said.

Mr Manttan said attendance had been an issue for the school in the past, with rates sitting at 92 per cent in 2014.

While that rate is what many schools in Queensland aim for, absences can have a much bigger affect on a small school.

Mr Manttan said the positive results had been "a long time in the making", with the school even introducing specific incentives for students who kept up a good attendance rate.

"We have some classroom incentives, we have end of term attendance awards and at the end of the year one of our four main awards is given for the best attendance," he said.

Such a small school population has its benefits, such as a very well-resourced campus.

But it also has its challenges.

With nine students spread across Prep to Year 6, many of those students have no classmates in the same year.

Instead of dividing the students up by year level, teachers address this by having the students learn in three groups, all in the one classroom.

"It's a great, individualised way of learning, so for example if there's one child who's particularly good at spelling, they can easily move up to a higher group," Mr Manttan said.

"We're particularly proud of our achievement to date, and are appreciative of the efforts of students, parents and staff to ensure fantastic school attendance."

