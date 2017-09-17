Small local businesses give big to national charity

WORTHY CAUSE: With the help of the public and local businesses, $6000 for Make A Wish was raised on Saturday.

A VERY large cheque is on its way to Make-A-Wish Australia thanks to the support of the Gladstone community.

The Home Business Showcase For Charity on Saturday raised$6000 and was MC'd by local celebrity Ben Norris (the tutu-wearing butterfly above).

"It's hard to put into actual figures just how many small local businesses helped us achieve this," one of the women who helped coordinate the event, Kelly Stevens, said.

"We couldn't have done it without them.

"We are so grateful, not only to everyone who showed up, but also for all the effort and work that went into this during the weeks leading up."

The event hosted at the Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club was packed with what seemed like a never-ending stream of stalls, competitions and prizes.

"The number of people that came wasn't so big but the effort was huge and the end result (the large donation) was great," Ms Stevens said.

"Small restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs all dipped into the pockets and donated their own raffle prizes"

"The prizes just went on and on and on ... we're so happy about that level of support."

Ms Stevens said the event had taught her and her colleague, Donna Ashford, a lot.

"We know there's room for improvement so it's all just positive takeaways for next year," she said.

Make-A-Wish Australia is there to help sick children.