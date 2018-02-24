Small Gladstone businesses hunting for next big project

Levelin Civil owner Luke McAlpine and Rayment Excavations owner Ian Rayment at the information session in Gladstone.

Levelin Civil owner Luke McAlpine and Rayment Excavations owner Ian Rayment at the information session in Gladstone. Tegan Annett

THE sun is set to rise again on many of Gladstone's small businesses.

Liberty One Steel location manager Kevin Hanna said Renew Estate's plans for two solar farms, which would create about 500 construction jobs, provided "real" opportunities for Gladstone businesses.

Attendees learnt more about the proposed projects at Renew Estate's first information session in Gladstone on Thursday night.

Sitting with accounts manager Chris Cain, Mr Hanna said while business had improved this year, they were still hunting for any extra work.

GOOD TIMES AHEAD: Liberty One Steel accounts manager Chris Cain and location manager Kevin Hanna at Renew Estate's first information session about two proposed solar farms in Gladstone. Tegan Annett

"It sounds like a good opportunity, and the town needs a boost however it can get it," Mr Hanna said.

Mount Larcom's Levelin and Civil owner Luke McAlpine and Rayment Extractors' Ian Rayment agreed they could now see glimpses of a light after a difficult year.

While Mr Rayment said it was a "no brainer" to build a solar farm in Gladstone, he said Yarwun residents had valid concerns about the site's proximity to homes.

Renew Estate told businesses they could tender for work, ranging from plant and equipment hire to security services and fencing supply.