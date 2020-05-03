Small businesses to get advice from experts

Rio Tinto communities and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt, Here for Gladstone executive officer Michelle Coats and Here for Business program co-ordinator Tina Zawila

COVID-19 has created an ­unprecedented economic risk for small businesses, and the Rio Tinto Here for Business is ­offering help.

Rio is launching a Business Continuity and Rapid Recovery program for Gladstone small businesses to help them identify the best changes to make and to look for opportunities to thrive in the future.

A Zoom webinar next Wednesday is the first step of the program.

Here for Business program co-ordinator Tina Zawila said the webinar would talk about the support available to people to manage their finances and come out the other side of the pandemic.

“Throughout history, transformational shocks to the economy that create recessions always create opportunity too,” Ms Zawila said.

“The key will be innovation and adaptation.

“Successful business people always use challenging times like these to work on their businesses while they can’t necessarily work in them.”

As part of the program, businesses will have access to experts through free online consultations subsidised by Rio Tinto.

“Business owners can get some real advice and ask questions relevant to their business,” Ms Zawila said. “Every business is different and has its own challenges.”

She said you could put all cafes in the same category, but each one was unique.

“Everybody’s experiencing this in a different way and it’s really important they seek ­advice,” she said.

The program also will ­ encourage businesses to plan for the future.

“You need to plan to make things happen the way you want them to and to come out of this better than you were before,” she said.