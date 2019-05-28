Small business workshop to be held this week

Queensland Small Business Week kicked off yesterday and the celebrations are heading for Gladstone

More than 40 organisations and individuals will share in nearly $200,000 in grants to host an event during the week.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said there is a small business and bookkeeping workshop on Thursday at H&R Block Gladstone.

"438,000 small businesses call Queensland home and they make a vital contribution to our thriving economy,” Mr Butcher said.

"Each one has a story filled with passion and hard work, and their businesses are the heart and soul of our communities.

"I'm looking forward to meeting as many of them as possible and discussing how our government can work for them.”

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman kicked off this year's event by announcing more than $1 million in digital grants for small businesses.

"These grants are by far our most popular amongst small businesses and a federal parliamentary inquiry into internet competition has recommended that something similar be offered to small businesses across the nation,” Ms Fentiman said.

"The State Government has already supported over 1100 small businesses with almost $6 million in digital grants.

"And this latest round will offer grants of up to $10,000 to help business owners to work smarter and make the most of the online business market.”

For more information on the events taking place this week and the Small Business Digital Grants visit business.qld.gov.au