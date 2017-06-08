Small business minister brings roadshow to Gladstone

SMALL Business Minister Michael McCormack popped into Gladstone yesterday to discuss issues facing small business in the region.

For nearly four months the federal minister has been touring the country as a part of a Small Business Roadshow to spruik tax cuts, reductions in red tape and levelling the playing field for small business.

Mr McCormack joined Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at a forum held at the CQUniversity campus to discuss the 2017 budget and what it meant to small business.

"The roadshows are there to inform and assist small business with the issues they have," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Things aren't really good for small business in Gladstone at the moment but there's always a way forward."

Small Business Minister Michael McCormack: Small Business minister Michael McCormack brings community roadshow to Gladstone.

Mr McCormack invited senior staff from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman and the Australian Tax Office to join the roadshow to showcase services they have available for small business.

The minister pointed towards changes to small business turnover rates - an increase from $2 million to a $10 million turnover - as steps the Federal Government are taking to help small businesses.

From July 1, 2016, businesses with a turnover of less than $10 million were able to access a range of concessions that were only available to business entities with a turnover of less than $2 million.

He also highlighted that companies with turnover of less than $10 million a year would receive a tax cut.

"We understand that just because you might be turning over $5.5 million it doesn't mean to say you're taking home a lot of money," Mr McCormack said.

"That's why on May 9 we passed into law that small business is now defined as a $10 million turnover.

"The tax rate for small business went down to 27.5% which is the lowest it's been since World War 2.

"We're in our 26th successive year of economic growth, so the signs are promising for Gladstone and particularly for small business in Gladstone.

"We want to make sure that we give those small business every bit of ability to succeed, we want them to be on the pathway to success.

"There's so much entrepreneurial drive here in Gladstone and the government wants to back that."

The minister also said businesses were "absolutely thrilled" that the instant asset write off had been extended for 12 months for purchases costing less than $20,000.