'Sl*t monkey:all you do is swing from d*ck to d*ck: Then he attacked

"SL*T monkey" may not be a term found in the English dictionary, but a Gladstone man who used it during an argument with his partner could be facing jail time.

Yesterday, the Gladstone Magistrates Court heard that on February 25 the police were called to a Gladstone residence where the man and his partner were in a intoxication-induced verbal argument.

The fight started when the man accused his partner, who was holding their young daughter at the time, of "sleeping around".

"You're nothing but a sl*t monkey; all you do is swing from d*ck to d*ck," he yelled at her.

He then turned to the daughter and told the two-year-old that her mother was a "f***ing sl*t".

DISGUSTING: A night of drinking that turned to violence could end in jail for one Gladstone men. Mike Knott

The man took his partner's phone and refused to give it back.

This aggravated his partner (the aggrieved), so she took a jug of cold water and poured it over the defendant, which caused him to rush at her, the court heard.

While the woman was holding the child, the man sloshed a glass of red wine towards her, causing the liquid to stain the roof and walls.

The woman took the child, called police and ran from the house.

The man was later arrested by police and taken into custody.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the man had a criminal history of domestic violence; five breaches with the same aggrieved, among other charges for which he has received terms of imprisonment for.

It was for that reason that the Gladstone Magistrate, Melanie Ho adjourned the part-heard plea of guilty hearing for a full plea April 17.

Ms Ho said she wanted to hear all of the facts from the previous cases, before coming to a sentencing decision.

The magistrate noted for the record that the aggrieved was in court to support her in-custody partner, who was holding her newborn baby to her chest.