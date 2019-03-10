'Slit your guts': Mum, son team up in violent home invasion

A GLADSTONE mum who accompanied and encouraged her son during a violent home invasion has been released on parole.

A GLADSTONE mum who accompanied and encouraged her son during a violent home invasion has been released on parole. Contributed

A GLADSTONE mum who accompanied and encouraged her son during a violent home invasion has been released on parole.

Maxine Victoria Frescon is free to pursue her cleaning business after a judge released her immediately on parole following her sentence in District court at Gladstone this week.

Frescon, 48 pleaded guilty to one count of attempted enter dwelling with intent by break in the night, threatening violence while in company.

The court was told Frescon had just been released from jail on unrelated matters and this offending occurred before she was locked up.

On July 30, 2017 Frescon and her son attended a Gladstone residence to confront an occupant.

The court was told there had been a fight at a party the night before involving Frescon's son.

The court was told about 10pm Frescon and her son arrived at the home and started to bash the door in.

The pair punched and kicked the door until it broke.

The court was told Frescon was yelling out verbal abuse, trying to get an occupant inside to come outside.

An item was thrown at a glass table on the balcony, smashing it.

A neighbour tried to diffuse the situation however when failed, called police.

The witness told police Frescon yelled: "You watch I don't come back later tonight, jump on the balcony and slit your guts head to toe".

Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Ball told the court Frescon had a history of violent offending.

Ms Ball said the nature of Frescon's threats were concerning.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said alcohol had been a factor in the offending and "overwhelmingly" throughout her life.

Mr Moon told the court his client was a very shy and reasonable woman while sober and alcohol brought her "demons" out.

He said Frescon was keen to start over and focus on her new cleaning business.

He said his client had a traumatic upbringing and lived a hard life.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Frescon to 16 months imprisonment with immediate parole release.

Frescon's son, Ivan Gerrald Steven Doyle was sentenced to 12 months in jail with immediate parole.