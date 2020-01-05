Slipknot strikes a chord with Young

SAILING: Port Curtis Sailing Club’s Josh Young finished fifth at the 36th Impulse Australian Championship at Altona in Victoria.

David is the man of impulse

Young, a heavy metal fan, said he named his boat Slipknot because it performed on the big stage.

“It’s kind of cool how the name suits a high-performance sailing dinghy,” Young said.

Conditions proved challenging for Young, who also sailed for the Keppel Bay Sailing Club this season.

“I got better as the races went on,” he said.

“My first two races, I got tangled up with a few boats at the start and had to work my way through the fleet.

“Luckily I managed to get away better in the remaining races and was able to drop those first two races.”

Young finished first in the penultimate race eight. “It was very satisfying to hold off the best sailors in the country and score a heat win,” he said.

Former PCSC sailor and now KBSC’s David Mann, on FBS, finished third behind winner Michael Brown (Future Shock), from New South Wales and Victorian Ian Collings on Quicksilver.

“We did enough to have some close racing to challenge each other for third,” Young said of his battle with Mann.

Gladstone’s Ray Hobbs (No Problem) and John Ibell, on Without A Paddle finished 42nd and 50th respectively.