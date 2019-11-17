Slip, slop, slap season

It’s National Skin Cancer Action Week and this year’s focus is on young people Picture: Paul Beutel

As PART of National Skin Cancer Action Week, experts have urged Queenslanders to start using all five forms of sun protection.

QUT public health researcher Dr Elke Hacker said two sunburns is enough to leave skin vulnerable to Australia’s most deadly form of skin cancer, melanoma.

“We want to encourage people to take responsibility for their health and encourage them to practice sun safe behaviours,” Dr Hacker said.

With two in three Australians diagnosed with skin cancer by age 70, the action week is an important reminder for Australians to use sun protection and to do regular skin checks.

This includes wearing sun-protective clothing, using SPF30 or higher sunscreen, wearing a hat and sunglasses and staying in the shade