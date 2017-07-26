BoM predicts its about to get hot, fast in Gladstone

SUNNY OUTLOOK: Andre Felemi, 3, and father Mike Felemi enjoy quality time on the beach.

IF you feel like it's time to head down to the beach, then you're making the right call.

With temperatures set to reach the high 20s this week, it's already starting to feel like summer in Gladstone.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the city will have a warmer than average July, with temperatures set to reach as high as 27 degrees this week.

"(It's) pretty warm conditions for this time of the year," a BoM spokesman said.

It is expected to reach 25 degrees today, with the mercury hitting 26 degrees for most of the remaining week.

"It will be a very warm month by July standards," the spokesman said.

Gladstone residents can also forget about their umbrellas. BoM has reported no chance of rain and light winds.

Gladstone locals are encouraged to wear sun protection between 9.40am and 2.40pm throughout the remaining weekdays. The UV Index is expected to reach a level six, indicating high risk of sun damage.

Last year, the Bureau also recorded a warmer than average season for July.

The average temperature in July 2016 was just under 23 degrees, with almost every figure recorded sitting above that number.

A slightly higher chance of rain is also predicted for next week.

"Next week we will continue to see quite warm temperatures during the day," the BoM spokesman said.