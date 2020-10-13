Slice of joy: Store donates free pizzas to those in need

A GLADSTONE pizza shop donated free pizzas to a soup kitchen last night, feeding dozens of people experiencing financial stress and homelessness.

Domino’s Gladstone donated 20 pizzas to Gladstone’s Anglican Church soup kitchen as part of Dominos’ new community based program, ‘Feed the Knead’.

Domino’s Gladstone franchisee James Dooley said he was happy his team could deliver some relief to locals who experienced hardship due to COVID-19.

Mr Dooley said Domino’s Gladstone was committed to giving back to the community and encouraged anyone who had fallen on tough times to contact the store.

“As a small-business owner, I understand it is a privilege to be able to operate and safely feed those in the community during this time,” Mr Dooley said.

“That is why we are doing everything possible to live up to that privilege and to return the support that our community has so generously shown us.”

Mr Dooley said the team was proud to support the volunteers and visitors of the Anglican Church soup kitchen.

“We understand that giving back isn’t just always about donating money, but donating your time, skills and resources,” he said.

“It was also great to get involved with vital support services, such as Anglican Church soup kitchen, who are providing important relief and support to those most at risk in our community.”

With more than 23 years of pizza experience, Mr Dooley said he was passionate about providing as much support as he could to locals in the Gladstone region.

“Whether you have lost your job due to COVID-19, are struggling with mental health in isolation, or simply to put food on the table, Domino’s Gladstone wants to do what we can to help.

“We know that pizza can’t solve all of the world’s problems, but it can bring a small slice of joy to a bad day, and in these times of extreme stress and uncertainty that’s never been more important.

“We encourage any local Gladstone residents, businesses, organisations, charities, clubs and groups in need of a safe, hot meal to reach out.”