Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
He thought it was okay to sleep it off in the car.
He thought it was okay to sleep it off in the car.
Crime

Sleeping it off in the car a 'no no' for drunks

Peter Hardwick
by
4th Sep 2019 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REALISING he was over the drink-driving limit, a 35-year-old Toowoomba man had curled up and gone to sleep in his car parked on Ruthven St - but the snooze didn't help his cause.

CitySafe operators had watched as Michael Andrew Mercer walked to his work ute parked on Ruthven St in Toowoomba's CBD in the early hours of August 4.

Having unlocked the driver's door with his keys, the ute's lights came on and he had then activated the vehicle's hazard lights before getting into the driver's seat, police prosecutor Eddie Fraser told Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Police alerted to the suspect driver, had arrived to find the 35-year-old asleep in the car and had to bang on the vehicle's windows to wake him.

He blew a breath/alcohol reading of 0.149, Mr Fraser said.

He admitted to police having drunk alcohol earlier at various licence premises.

Mercer pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

His solicitor Nick Smith, of Bernays Lawyers, told the court his client had been of the belief that he could sleep inside the vehicle as long as he had no intention of driving it.

He had since explained the law to his client, Mr Smith said.

Because his client had work clothes and equipment in the passenger seat of the utility, he had climbed into the driver's seat to sleep, he said.

His client instructed that the vehicle's lights automatically came on when he unlocked the ute but he had accidentally activated the hazard lights.

Magistrate Damian Carroll said he accepted that Mercer had believed it was okay to sleep in the car at the time but had been mistaken.

Ordering the conviction not be recorded, Mr Carroll fined Mercer $1000 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months but, upon application, granted a restricted driver's licence to be used for work purposes only.

More Stories

in charge of a vehicle magistrates court over the limit ruthven st toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    22yo charged after alleged armed robbery of taxi driver

    premium_icon 22yo charged after alleged armed robbery of taxi driver

    Crime A young taxi driver is in “fair spirits” after she was allegedly threatened with a knife and had her purse stolen in the early hours of this morning.

    Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    premium_icon Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    Breaking “It’s about doing the right thing by the national interest,'' says PM

    Neglect or drought: Scrutiny on horse owner after deaths

    premium_icon Neglect or drought: Scrutiny on horse owner after deaths

    News Authorities continue to monitor horses after euthanizations

    WATCH: NRL backs small town ref after video goes viral

    premium_icon WATCH: NRL backs small town ref after video goes viral

    News Teen didn't know about the video until the following day