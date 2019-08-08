Sleep Awareness Week a timely reminder for shift workers

ADVICE: Local sleep care provider GenesisCare has released its top tips for shift workers managing sleep and fatigue.

COINCIDING with this year's Sleep Awareness Week, local sleep care provider GenesisCare has released its top tips for shift workers managing sleep apnoea and fatigue.

GenesisCare's research shows shift workers get on average two hours less sleep than other workers, predisposing them to a range of sleep disorders, chronic diseases and mental health conditions.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Queensland has the highest proportion of shift workers in Australia, concentrated primarily in the mining, hospitality and health care industries.

Dr Sophie Williams from GenesisCare has been visiting Gladstone since 2012 and holds weekly Skype meetings and monthly one-on-ones at the Mater Hospital.

But she said getting patients to actually come and see her was often the first challenge.

"It's often a fear for coming and seeking help. There's a bit of a stigma in actually seeking help," Dr Williams said.

"Once you actually see patients you can get problems with insomnia but usually it's insufficient sleep time.

"Often many of them have got other undiagnosed sleep conditions including sleep apnoea most commonly, and a lot of it is trying to address underlying sleep problems and then addressing the other problems with shift work.

"It's a bit of a mission sometimes to get them on board... there's a fear if someone can't do a certain shift or seek help it may affect their job."

Dr Williams said there could be serious consequences for not seeking help if you had sleeping difficulties.

"It can lead to significant health problems in the longer term. There's loads of links to obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer risks," she said.

"The other thing is safety with tiredness and that's a big thing whether it's commercial driving or driving to or from work.

"There's safety immediately but then there's longer-term health."

Nine-to-five workers aren't immune either.

"If anyone isn't able to achieve seven or more hours of sleep in general, if they are having difficulties going off to sleep, waking or they are having any problems getting that despite having the opportunity - there's certain advice and tips - but if they are still struggling then they should seek help," Dr Williams said.

"If they can't get enough sleep despite opportunity, and even if they feel they are getting enough time to sleep but are still feeling tired or not refreshed, that's another thing to question.

"Reports from other people are also really important to asses symptoms - sometimes it's other people who notice. (Also) working impairment as well and not being able to do what they use to do."

Dr Williams said her best tip for shift workers trying to manage their sleep was an obvious one.

"The number-one thing is light management, particularly for shift work but it does apply to anyone and particularly in Queensland where the sunlight is very strong," she said.

"Ensuring light is avoided during the sleep period and leading up to bed and also allowing enough time is often what people can't get to.

"Also keeping things as regular as you can - and shift work is a bit tricky - but there's certain ways we can work with the schedule."

Dr Williams said speaking to your GP should be the first option, who can then refer you onto her.

Sleeping tips for shift workers