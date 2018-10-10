Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAST YEAR: Amy Sheehan and Emilia Hutchinson at Oktoberfest.
LAST YEAR: Amy Sheehan and Emilia Hutchinson at Oktoberfest. Mike Richards GLA211017OKTB
Whats On

Slap your knees for Oktoberfest

Mark Zita
by
10th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

BRING out your dirndls and lederhosens, Oktoberfest is around the corner for another year.

The event will be held on Saturday from 2pm to 11pm at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre, and is hosted by the Rotary Club of Gladstone Port Curtis.

It aims to raise funds for Project We Care, a charitable program which focuses on suicide prevention and awareness in the community.

There will be live music from local acts, such as Bay Window, Small Giants, Nathan Bedford and The Easy Tigers - not to mention the classic Oompapa Band.

Brews from two local breweries, Sick Puppy and Baffle Beer, will also be showcased at the event.

Tickets are $40, plus booking fee, if ordered online, or in person at VAJ Byrne & Co Lawyers on 148 Auckland Street.

They can be also bought for $50, plus booking fee, at the door on the day of the event.

The first 200 entrants will receive a free beer and mug upon entry.

gecc oktoberfest project we care rotary club of gladstone what's on around the region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'World of hurt': Stay-at-home mum busted supplying drugs

    premium_icon 'World of hurt': Stay-at-home mum busted supplying drugs

    News TEXT messages led to the arrest of a Gladstone mother who supplied her best friend's daughter with drugs.

    Do you know how to protect yourself during a hailstorm?

    Do you know how to protect yourself during a hailstorm?

    News How many Queenslanders do know what to do?

    Biloela train wreck being investigated

    Biloela train wreck being investigated

    News Seven wagons were reported as being derailed.

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:30 PM
    Four children left without parents as mum and dad jailed

    premium_icon Four children left without parents as mum and dad jailed

    News Dad jailed, now mum in custody for offending spree across Gladstone

    • 10th Oct 2018 6:00 PM

    Local Partners