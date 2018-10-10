Slap your knees for Oktoberfest

LAST YEAR: Amy Sheehan and Emilia Hutchinson at Oktoberfest.

LAST YEAR: Amy Sheehan and Emilia Hutchinson at Oktoberfest. Mike Richards GLA211017OKTB

BRING out your dirndls and lederhosens, Oktoberfest is around the corner for another year.

The event will be held on Saturday from 2pm to 11pm at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre, and is hosted by the Rotary Club of Gladstone Port Curtis.

It aims to raise funds for Project We Care, a charitable program which focuses on suicide prevention and awareness in the community.

There will be live music from local acts, such as Bay Window, Small Giants, Nathan Bedford and The Easy Tigers - not to mention the classic Oompapa Band.

Brews from two local breweries, Sick Puppy and Baffle Beer, will also be showcased at the event.

Tickets are $40, plus booking fee, if ordered online, or in person at VAJ Byrne & Co Lawyers on 148 Auckland Street.

They can be also bought for $50, plus booking fee, at the door on the day of the event.

The first 200 entrants will receive a free beer and mug upon entry.