Skylah's Miss February for Farm Safety Calendar

SCREAMS of joy filled the telephone when The Observer called Skylah Carlyon to ask about her winning entry into a Queensland competition.

The Calliope State School Year 2 student's artwork was the February winner of the 2018 Farm Safety Calendar, out of 700 entries from across Queensland.

"I did the painting about six months ago,” the seven-year-old said.

"I hate dark colours, I like it to be really bright.”

Skylah's mother Ping Carlyon said her daughter loved craft and drawing, so decided to enter.

Although the family does not live on a farm, Skylah's grandparents do, so they know how important being safe is.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said the farm safety calendar competition was popular.

"I'd like to thank all those kids and their helpful teachers for entering but unfortunately, there can only be as many winners as there are months in the year,” Ms Grace said.

"Once the calendar is published with each of those 12 winning entries in it, we'll give away thousands of them all over the state to be hung up in homes as a reminder to stay safe all year round.

"So this is not just a colouring-in competition - it's an important way to get people thinking about safety on rural properties.”

Ms Grace said tragically about 20 children were killed on farms in Australia every year, with many more hospitalised.

"And for the most part, these are preventable deaths, if a few safety basics are followed,” he said.