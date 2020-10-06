Menu
GRIM FIND: The discovery of the skull was made yesterday.
News

Skull found in forest near Warwick

Tessa Flemming
6th Oct 2020 8:15 AM
THE discovery of a skull found in a state forest near Warwick is being investigated by police.

A QPS spokesman confirmed this morning that the skull, which is believed to be human, was located in the Durikai State Forest, 27km west of Warwick.

The spokesman said authorities were at this stage treating the findings as 'non-suspicious' and were awaiting further information.

He said it was not known yet how long the skull had been there.

It comes as gold prospectors reported seeing forensic police investigating the spot.


More updates to come.

Warwick Daily News

