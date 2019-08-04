Menu
We stick together
Rugby Union

Skipper still believes in the Goats despite heavy loss

NICK KOSSATCH
by
4th Aug 2019 4:59 PM
RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats will need to do it the hard way if they are to progress to the Rugby Capricornia grand final.

Goats were outclassed in a big way 35-3 to Dawson Valley Drovers and will meet Rockhampton Brothers at a venue yet to be announced most likely this Saturday night.

Captain Seamus O'Connor said it was not the best day.

"Jaylyn Tanoi had a good game and other than that we weren't playing as a team like we planned to,” he said.

"Finals are tough and we had one of those nights.

"We are lucky to get a second chance to take the long way to the GF. We can only get better, and we will.”

