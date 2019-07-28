Skipper shines for BITS Saints with three goals

BITS' Danny Conway will be a key player in the run home to the finals.

Matt Taylor GLA040519AFLC

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints have kept their finals double chance alive with a solid win against wooden spoon-bound Glenmore Bulls in Rockhampton.

After a tight first quarter, the visitors broke the game open with a 4.6 to 1.0 second term on way to a 12.18 (90) to 4.8 (32) win.

Saints captain Danny Conway was one of the best players on the ground with three goals while Connor Russell booted a brace.

If not for inaccurate kicking, the team from Boyne Island could have won by more.

BITS coach Jake Mostert said the team welcomed back the skipper.

"It was great to have Danny back and coming back from a hip flexor injury we just played him in a forward pocket," he said.

"He's dangerous in front of goals."

Mostert praised Russell's and speedster Trent Millar's games and was pleased with the second half after a sluggish first 60 minutes.

"The next 10 blokes were all just super quality and it would have been hard to pick between the next 10, so it was a really good team performance," Mostert said.

"Ky Hull and Sam I'Anson were excellent as well."

Tom Grainger and Phil Thaiday also had strong games after the latter had to double up from playing in the reserves.

The coach said there are still players to return from injuries and work commitments as focus shifts onto Rockhampton Brothers this Saturday at BITS Oval.

"I haven't really discussed about second spot at the moment and our focus has mostly been on Brothers going forward" Mostert said.

"Obviously they beat us last time so we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

"We're trying to get our best team on the park, play good footy, take it one week at a time.

"Hopefully we get a good start, have that good win and then try and secure second spot."

BITS play Brothers at BITS Oval next round while second-placed Rockhampton Panthers host Gladstone Suns.

It's the following week when BITS host Suns and need to cash in because Panthers are up against Yeppoon Swans.

BITS Saints would need to win by enough and Panthers to lose by enough in order for Saints to leapfrog Rocky Panthers into second spot on the ladder.