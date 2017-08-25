'Skip, jog, walk or hop' at PCYC Rainbow Run

ON AGAIN, this year's Gladstone PCYC Rainbow Run will be bigger, better and brighter than ever before.

This Sunday, get ready to have your runners, clothes and basically every inch of your skin doused in liquid and powdered colour because the hit of a run is back.

Solely a fun event, the 5km run has attracted a wide range of participants in the past, from parents pushing strollers to families running together, to older members of the community.

The event proves to be so popular with a number of different age groups because it can be completed at a walk, skip, hop or jog. It is also completely your choice if you want to do the full distance and how fast or slow you choose to do it.

Gates will open at 8am, with the fun run kicking off at 9am at St Francis School oval. Plus, you can sign up for the even right until the moment the starter shouts "go!”

The already 300-signed-up participants can pick up their event packs from the PCYC at 53 Yarroon St today at 3pm-7pm, Saturday at 9am-12pm and at the oval on the day.

McKwyde Power, 10, Peyton Craig, 10, Melinda Lodding, Renee Craig, Heidi Craig, 6 and Nicole Lodding. - PCYC Rainbow Run held at Mt. Larcom show grounds. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA110415COLOUR

The packs will contain a white PCYC rainbow shirt, a wrist band, three paint colour packs and a special surprise for the entrants as well.

"The radio's going to be there and we'll have bubble soccer, a jumping castle and market stalls,” Gladstone PCYC Branch Support Officer Brittney Frankish said.

The third straight year PCYC has run the popular event, Miss Frankish said the funds from the run go directly towards the Gladstone organisation.

"All the money goes straight back into our school based programs, leaderships programs, communication initiatives, camps,” she said.

To enter a team it's $35 per adult and $25 per child or concession. To enter as an individual it's $45 per adult and $25 per child or concession. For more information go to http://www.pcycrainbowrun.com.au/.