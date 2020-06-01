‘Skip in their step’: Markets return to Discovery Coast

AS restrictions lift across the state, simple pleasures are returning to daily life for residents in the beachside towns of Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

Food vans sold out of stock at this weekend's return of the Discovery Coast Rotary Markets at the local SES grounds.

Club president Sue Moran said people were "walking along with a smile on their face and a skip in their step", and the first market back was a good start.

"It was fantastic and really strongly supported by the community," she said.

All the stallholders had sanitiser on hand and pathways were widened to adhere to social distancing.

With statewide travel back on the cards for Queenslanders, Ms Moran is looking forward to bigger markets in coming weeks and months.

The easing of restrictions was brought forward by almost two weeks, allowing Queenslanders to travel throughout state.

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce president Amber Rodgers said it was "definitely good news for the economy".

She said most of the region's tourism was domestic, particularly in a 400km radius, and that school holiday periods were typically busy.

"We're within reach, offer a good price point and all the different styles of accommodation," she said.

The beachside location and relaxed pace of life are also strong drawcards.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the easing of intrastate travel restrictions by road, rail and air would come well in time for the next school holidays and help kickstart the state's tourism industry, which had experienced an "unprecedented downturn under strict but necessary coronavirus restrictions".

"From the Gold Coast to Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast to Gympie to Maryborough to Bundaberg, from Longreach to Mt Isa, to Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns, Queenslanders will now be able to rediscover their state, travelling for as many nights as they like," she said.