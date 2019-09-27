Skills power the world

Electrical apprentice Sarah Shaw working on a project at the World Skills competition at CQUni on September 26.

FIRST-year electrical apprentice Sarah Shaw doesn’t think she has a chance of winning at this year’s WorldSkills competition, but she knows that by entering she’ll have a chance to learn new skills she likely wouldn’t otherwise.

It was one of the major drawcards for apprentices attending the biennial competition, which was held at CQUni yesterday.

With a six-hour time limit, the apprentices were set a task to demonstrate trade skills with the aim of winning and going on to the national and world championships.

Leading up to the event, Ms Shaw had a chance to practise with other apprentices from Boyne Smelter Ltd.

“At work we do a lot of preventive maintenance and inspections — it’s not often we get to actually get hands-on and build a circuit completely from scratch,” she said.

“It’s a really good opportunity for me to have a go at something I wouldn’t normally do at work.”

Although she doesn’t believe this is the year for her, Ms Shaw has high hopes for when the competition returns in 2021.

“I’m hoping third, fourth year I’d be aiming to go to nationals and hopefully worlds,” she said.

CQUni’s associate vice-chancellor for Gladstone, Owen Nevin, said Gladstone had previously been very successful at World Skills.

“It’s a really positive reflection on the quality of the trades people we have in the region and the support that our apprentices get both in their training and their employment,” Professor Nevin said.

“An apprentice from Gladstone Ports Corporation just returned from Russia at the global WorldSkills event.”