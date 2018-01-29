'Skills for life' on offer through cadets

MILITARY MODE: Lance Corporal Sam Owbridge (back left) and Lieutenant Douglas Johnson (back right) with the 124 Army Cadets Unit Gladstone. The cadet unit is recruiting kids aged 13-18 to join its ranks.

MILITARY MODE: Lance Corporal Sam Owbridge (back left) and Lieutenant Douglas Johnson (back right) with the 124 Army Cadets Unit Gladstone. The cadet unit is recruiting kids aged 13-18 to join its ranks. Matt Taylor GLA240118ARMY

LIEUTENANT Douglas Johnson made a career in the Australian Army Cadets, and he's looking for more children to join his ranks.

Having been a cadet during his teens, before a 10-year stint in the Australian Army, Lt Johnson is now in charge of the 124 Army Cadet Unit in Gladstone.

His hope is that he can encourage Gladstone's youth toward a successful career in the armed forces.

"It can lead to a very good career in cadets, because we don't just have positions in Gladstone,” Lt Johnson said.

"I've had cadets in brigade positions like Connor Mulhern who finished cadets last year and is regional cadet officer.

"So he, as an 18-year old, was in charge of all of North Queensland army cadets.”

Lt Johnson finished as a cadet in 1993, before moving into the regular army in part-time and full-time capacities.

His time involved four years in infantry before joining the Australian Army Catering Corp.

He said the biggest difference to the cadets system since his time was discipline.

Under a new cadet curriculum system, the organisation was geared more towards youth development through an inclusive, friendly and respectful environment.

"With cadets, we teach them life skills like navigation, first aid, how to live in the field and respect,” Lt Johnson said.

"We participate in Anzac Day and teach them the history of what it is, which I think is a big thing personally.

"It's basically the army for kids, but we're not training child soldiers.”

Lt Johnson said it was rewarding to see cadets grow from teenagers into mature young adults.

"I feel privileged and honoured that when a cadet comes up to you and says, 'if it wasn't for you, Gladstone wouldn't have a cadet unit, you've given me all the opportunities to shine at my job'.

"That brings a tear to my eye.”

Cadet enrolments are open to children aged 13 to 18.

For more information, phone Lt Johnson on 0449 571 302 or visit www.armycadets.gov.au.