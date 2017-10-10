Skills and helping the community: Why you should join the SES

REWARDING WORK: Gladstone SES officers Timothy Evans, Grace Hanlon and Ray 'Golly' Fulloon getting ready for action earlier this year.

REWARDING WORK: Gladstone SES officers Timothy Evans, Grace Hanlon and Ray 'Golly' Fulloon getting ready for action earlier this year. Paul Braven GLA270317SES

DOUG Savage has been with the State Emergency Service for about 40 years and he still has a passion for it.

The Gladstone region local controller said he got roped into volunteering with the SES but has never thought about giving it up.

As cyclone season approaches and with it being SES Week, Mr Savage wants to rope other people into the service.

"We are always looking for new members, the things that they can learn is probably the main reason for joining, as well as wanting to help the community,” he said.

First aid, communications, navigation, ropes and knots and search techniques were some of the skills Mr Savage says people can learn as a volunteer with the SES.

There are specialist jobs like vertical rescue and working in flood boats.

"Over several years people will achieve the desired level of skill they want,” Mr Savage said.

"It's a rewarding thing, there's a lot of personal satisfaction in it.”

Mr Savage joined as a "raw recruit” before becoming an instructor, deputy controller and now the man in charge.

"I've taught people all over the state, and there's massive amounts of opportunities there if you want to do it,” he said.

Phone Mr Savage on

0427 721 527 for information on how to join.

Alternatively people can come to a training night.

The Gladstone unit is at Lamington Dr and trains on Wednesdays from 7.30pm.