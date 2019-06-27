Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

WALKING WEATHER: Gidarjil's Storm Petersen collecting marine debris as part of a beach clean-up at Barney Point yesterday.

WALKING WEATHER: Gidarjil's Storm Petersen collecting marine debris as part of a beach clean-up at Barney Point yesterday. Matt Taylor GLA260619WEAT

MUMS and dads can expect cloudy skies to clear for good weather this weekend as the school holidays start.

The light showers Gladstone is expected to receive today and possibly tomorrow will gradually move offshore as an upper trough heads out to sea.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jess Gardner said the overcast conditions would change during the weekend.

"It is predicted winds will come through (in an) east to southeasterly direction and clear up the weather for the region,” Ms Gardner said.

"The coastal areas will see some possible showers today and tomorrow and then be mostly sunny by this weekend.”

According to the bureau, temperatures will range from a minimum of 14C to a maximum of 25C and there will be a cool breeze blowing in the region.

The wintery conditions and grey skies haven't stopped locals continuing about their days.

Gidarjil's Storm Petersen was out and about on beach clean-up duties yesterday at Barney Point.

"It's the perfect time to get out with a jumper on and have a walk around,” she said.

"Don't be afraid to pick up some rubbish while you're out and about.

"The weather has been perfect to grab a coffee, sit back with some mates and just admire the scenery.”