Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WALKING WEATHER: Gidarjil's Storm Petersen collecting marine debris as part of a beach clean-up at Barney Point yesterday.
WALKING WEATHER: Gidarjil's Storm Petersen collecting marine debris as part of a beach clean-up at Barney Point yesterday. Matt Taylor GLA260619WEAT
News

Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

by Glen Porteous
27th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MUMS and dads can expect cloudy skies to clear for good weather this weekend as the school holidays start.

The light showers Gladstone is expected to receive today and possibly tomorrow will gradually move offshore as an upper trough heads out to sea.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jess Gardner said the overcast conditions would change during the weekend.

"It is predicted winds will come through (in an) east to southeasterly direction and clear up the weather for the region,” Ms Gardner said.

"The coastal areas will see some possible showers today and tomorrow and then be mostly sunny by this weekend.”

According to the bureau, temperatures will range from a minimum of 14C to a maximum of 25C and there will be a cool breeze blowing in the region.

The wintery conditions and grey skies haven't stopped locals continuing about their days.

Gidarjil's Storm Petersen was out and about on beach clean-up duties yesterday at Barney Point.

"It's the perfect time to get out with a jumper on and have a walk around,” she said.

"Don't be afraid to pick up some rubbish while you're out and about.

"The weather has been perfect to grab a coffee, sit back with some mates and just admire the scenery.”

bom bureau of meteorolgy gladstone weather
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    News It has been a busy news week in the Gladstone region - here's what you need to know to catch up on the news

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    premium_icon Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

    News The crew will host a free open public day on July 7 from 10am-1pm

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    • 1 JeanetteM3
    'The best thing': Childs in union with her regional fans

    premium_icon 'The best thing': Childs in union with her regional fans

    Music 'Getting to travel across Australia is an adventure for me'

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:00 PM