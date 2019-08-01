Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A skateboarder was injured in a crash overnight.
A skateboarder was injured in a crash overnight.
News

Skateboarder suffers serious head injury after crash

by JACOB MILEY
1st Aug 2019 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SKATEBOARDER suffered a "serious head injury" after a collision with a car in Aitkenvale overnight.

Police said it appeared the skateboarder, a 23-year-old Heatley man, was struck on the road by a car as it was turning from Ross River Rd into to Nathan St.

The skateboarder was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical but stable condition, police said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered a "serious head injury".

It is unclear whether the man was wearing a helmet.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

car crash injuries skateboard

Top Stories

    Mayors are confident of fix for long-standing road issues

    premium_icon Mayors are confident of fix for long-standing road issues

    News Find out which road may be getting a final upgrade.

    VOTE NOW: Who will be Gladstone's best cake decorator?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be Gladstone's best cake decorator?

    Food & Entertainment Gladstone, who has the best cake of them all?

    Young man fighting for life after crash

    premium_icon Young man fighting for life after crash

    News Mum knew something was wrong, before police knocked on her door

    • 1st Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    EarlyPrenuer program reaches new heights

    premium_icon EarlyPrenuer program reaches new heights

    News A school will trial stage two, this time with a new approach

    • 1st Aug 2019 10:00 AM