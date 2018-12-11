Skate park to open soon

CHECKING ON PROGRESS: Scooter riders Saxon McCrohon and Bailey Hopkins look forward to the Biloela Skate Park reopening later this month.

SAXON McCrohon and Bailey Hopkins can't wait for the school holidays to start so they can hit the new Biloela Skate Park when it reopens.

The old skate park was run down and in dire need of an overhaul.

Banana Shire Council held public consultation meetings to decide whether to build a new skate park or rehabilitate the existing one.

It was decided to rehabilitate and add upgrades rather than reconstructing a new one with less activities.

The project will cost $185,687, with $150,000 funded by Sport and Recreation and the Council paying the additional $35,687.

Saxon said he was looking forward to the opening so he could try out his scooter riding skills.

"I can nearly do a triple whip and the new skate park will be a smoother ride compared to the old one,” he said.

"The old one had too many cracks in it and was not good to ride on.”

Fellow scooter rider Bailey Hopkins was also keen to try out the new skate park.

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier said the rebuilt skate park would have a lot more features than the old one.

”The new skate park will feature, skate park slabs, benches, drinking fountains, solar bin, solar lights and shade sails,” Cr Ferrier said.

"It will also have provision of security cameras for the area and free wi-fi (daylight hours only).

"There were some good ideas and suggestions from skaters to further improve the project - this included maximising the shade roof height to ensure there was ample room to perform various stunts.”

The public open day is planned for Wednesday, December 19 with finalisation of the shade sails after that date.