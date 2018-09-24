Skate park demolition starts today at Boyne

Young skaters tearing it up at Bray Park on Saturday September 10, 2017.

Young skaters tearing it up at Bray Park on Saturday September 10, 2017. Sarah Steger

DEMOLITION of the 19-year-old Boyne Island skate park will begin today to make way for an upgraded facility.

The $985,000 upgrade includes a new skate park and a pump track, similar to what is at Memorial Park in Gladstone.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett expected the upgrade to be completed by late November, weather permitting.

"Our plan is to reopen the skate park for the summer holidays so skaters can enjoy the new facility and then begin work on the pump track as kids head back to school in late January 2019," Cr Burnett said.

"Construction of the pump track should take about four weeks, weather permitting."

In February, World Trail, which built Gladstone's pump track, was awarded the contract to build the Boyne Island facility.

Convic Pty Ltd will upgrade the skate park.

Most funding for the two projects will come from the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program, which will contribute $885,000.

The council's input was $100,000 from the 2017-18 budget.

The upgraded skate park includes a mini bowl, banks and quarter pipes.

Concept plans for the upgraded skating facility and the pump track can be viewed at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/ skate-parks.