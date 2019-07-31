Menu
GOOD FUN: Johnny and Cora Wilton, Taye and Airlie Heselwood, Jack and Matty Mcdoughll, Jedd and Guiney Rapley, Cooper Clarke, Marley and Oceane and Beau Lowcock, Jacob Mudie, Victor Gear, Conner Yates and Cain Schultz.
Skate competition rolling into Agnes Water

liana walker
31st Jul 2019 12:00 PM
AGNES Water skaters will have a chance to show off their moves at an upcoming Skate Jam.

The event will include learn to skate sessions along with a barbecue and music before a best trick competition.

Event organiser Eve Shirkey said although they did not have any qualified skate coaches in town, any mums or dads with experience would be able to help teach the kids.

She also secured the Australian Skateboarding Community Initiative (ASCI) to hold quarterly workshops at the skate park.

"In the meantime, how about we just start up our own little local one,” Ms Shirkey said.

"Parents who can already skate and some of the older teenagers can teach.”

ASCI is one of the largest skateboard coaching groups who travel around holding learn to skate workshops.

On the day participants will split up into age and ability where they will have a short practise session then a best trick competition.

Ms Shirkey hoped by holding skating events it would give youth in Agnes Water more things to do.

"It was just going to be a real low-key monthly learn to skate session to help more kids and adults get on their boards and become more confident skaters, keep fit and active and learn the life skills that skateboarding teaches you,” she said.

The upcoming Skate Jam will raise funds to see the Agnes Water Skate Park upgraded.

Skate Jam

When: Saturday, August 10, 2pm-5.30pm

Where: Agnes Water Skate Park

Cost: Free

