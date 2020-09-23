Sizzling times cut at CQDRA champs round 5

Caleb Seng was top qualifier and runner up in the Junior Dragster class at the CQDRA championship round five at Benaraby Dragway. Picture Rodney Stevens

Caleb Seng was top qualifier and runner up in the Junior Dragster class at the CQDRA championship round five at Benaraby Dragway. Picture Rodney Stevens

THE competition was red hot at Benaraby Dragway on Saturday as more than 70 dragracers battled for points toward the end of the 2020 championship season.

With only two rounds to go in the championship chase Troy Daniel’s 632 cubic inch big block Chev Torana was the fastest vehicle of the meeting, cutting several 8.0 passes at 170 miles an hour.

Personal best times tumbled for some competitors as the engines developed more power in the cooler air, with a number of car and bike entrants walking away with satisfied smiles.

Gladstone's Charlie Houston warming up all of his tyre on his Junior Drag Bike at the CQDRA championship round five. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Mike Gawley said enthusiastic racers travelled from all over Queensland and as far as Victoria to race.

Mr Gawley said more than 70 competitors hit the track for round five of the 2020 championship, producing a lot of fast times and personal bests.

“Racers from Cairns to Victoria all came together for a fast and furious weekend on the 1320 at Benaraby,” Mr Gawley said.

“Massive PB’s were had all night Saturday during competition.”

Gladstone's Brett Kelly warm the tyres up in his 1976 XB Falcon hardtop.

Mr Gawley said the CQDRA welcomes volunteers who would like to get involved at Benaraby Raceway to contact the organisers on Facebook.

Despite Troy Daniel top qualifying in the Eat Street Outlaws class, the win in the final went to the ever consistent Shane Stafaniuk, in his Cleveland powered Mark 2 Cortina over Robert Forte.

Jake Herriman took both the win and top qualifier trophies home in the Harbour City Motorcycles Mod Bike class over Branden Lacey.

Gladstone's Tayla Kelly took out the win in the Junior Dragster class at round five of the CQDRA championship. Picture: Rodney Stevens

There was a three way shootout for trophies in the Healtech Electronics Street Fighter bike class.

Bruce Little took the points honours over Casey Rose, with Blair Pennington collecting top qualifier honours.

The ultra-consistent Brett Kelly pushed his 1976 burnt orange two door XB Falcon to take home the win in the Insane Performance Super Street car class from Craig McVie, with Christian Schneeberger top qualifier.

Dean Lacey warms up the back tyre on his Suzuki Hayabusa at the CQDRA championship round five at Benaraby Dragway. Picture Rodney Stevens

Kym McLachlan continued to challenge and beat all competitors with her VF 6 litre Commodore in the Autobarn Bundaberg Street Car class, also taking top qualifier over runner up, Raph Konieczny.

Sam Fry top qualified and came runner up to Brent Spice in the Harbour City Harley Davidson Super Twins bike class.

Troy Daniel's 632 cubic inch Chev powered LX Torana cut a menacing presence, several 8.0 passes and was top qualifier in the Eat Street Outlaws Class. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Charlie Houston and Bailey Schneider continued their ding dong 300cc four stroke battle in the Tannum Family Practice Junior Bike class, with Bailey claiming the points and Charlie Top Qualifier and runner up.

Gladstone’s Tayla Kelly held off the double-barrelled challenge from Toowoomba’s Seng brothers taking the win in the Houston Plastering Junior Dragster Class over Caleb Seng, who also top qualified.